Revellers scamper after police raid Quiver Lounge over Covid-19 violations – VIDEO





There was drama on Saturday night at the newly opened entertainment joint, Quiver Lounge, situated along Thika Road in Nairobi after law enforcers raided the establishment over violation of curfew hours.

The popular joint which was opened in September has seen it become a favorite of revellers who have been flocking there to have some good time.

It is among the few clubs openly selling alcohol even in broad-daylight despite the government ordering all bars shut down.

According to CCTV footage, police officers who raided the establishment can be seen chasing and clobbering revellers who were scampering for safety after being caught drinking after official hours.

Speaking to NTV, staff claimed that all customers had already cleared, claiming the officers had a different agenda.

But the time on the CCTV clearly showed that it was past 9pm, which is the time bars are supposed to close, according to Coronavirus protocols.

“When they came it was around 8:30 and there were no customers being served, only staff were clearing bills,” claimed one of the staff members.

Another added that the officers also went ahead and assaulted the bouncers who were attempting to secure the premise from further damage.

According to the staff, property worth Sh600,000 was damaged during the incident.

“They broke utensils, they beat us destroyed the system. They even beat up the bouncers,” said another staff member.

Police can also be seen destroying equipment and utensils at the establishment during the rampage.

The matter was reported at the Kasarani Police Station.

Since launching a few months ago, the lounge has become popular along Thika Road, attracting revelers from different parts of the city.

Last week, the establishment was on the spot for allegedly operating in disregard of the government’s Covid-19 containment measures.

This follows accusations that the lounge had been allowing unregulated congestion of revelers without enforcing social distancing guidelines as required.

The entertainment joint was raided by police only last month for flouting directives issued by the health ministry regarding closure time of all bars and nightclubs countrywide.

Late last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta made several changes to the government’s Covid-19 containment measures, key among them lifting the ban on sale of alcohol by bars and restaurants.

This opened the operation of the entertainment joints which were allowed to run up to 10pm, one hour before the curfew starts, but the relaxation has seen a new surge in confirmed virus cases reported with the positive cases increasing each day as death toll also swells.

Nairobi has continued to lead in the number of both the positive cases as well as deaths reported from Coronavirus.

Over the weekend, hundreds of revellers were arrested in separate places across the country as special security enforcement squads moved to enforce Covid-19 pandemic protocols.

Hundreds of bars have had their licenses revoked after the operations that happened in Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa among other towns.