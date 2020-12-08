Reveller mysteriously shot dead inside police vehicle after Kiamaiko raid





A reveller was shot dead inside a police vehicle evening in Nairobi’s Kiamaiko area when police raided a bar that was allegedly operating past curfew hours on Sunday.

A police statement seen by Nairobi News, states that the man was shot inside a police van after chaos ensued during the raid on Gagwa Bar.

According to the police statement, chaos started when the revelers who were found in the bar started resisting arrest and pelted police officers with stones.

It is during the melee that one person who had been arrested was allegedly hit on the chest by a bullet that had allegedly come from the crowd.

“But while they were escorting them to the station Landcruiser, the group became rowdy and others escaped. They then started shouting and throwing stones at the said officers and the police vehicle,” read part of the report.

It added, “The said officers decided to withdraw and drove away with only two suspects arrested, but they suddenly heard a sound of a gunshot from the rowdy group but they managed to retreat from the scene.”

Police said they then called a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Ambulance but by the time it arrived the suspect had already succumbed to his bullet wound.

The body is currently lying at the City Mortuary.