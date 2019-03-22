REVEALED: Uhuru’s video edited to remove ‘damaging’ phrase – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his address during a meeting with Kenyans living in Namibia on March 21, 2019. PHOTO | PSCU

A video of President Uhuru Kenyatta warning his close allies and relatives that it will no longer be business as usual in the war on corruption was craftily edited to remove some damaging phrase, Nairobi News has learnt.

The video clip, which was released by the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit, had the phrase “or my closest political ally” missing.

Hawk-eyed journalists noted that the video had what is referred to in the television industry as a “jump cut” at 0.42 second. A jump cut is an abrupt transition from one scene to another.

The president’s full quote in Windhoek, Namibia read: ““If you are corrupt we will fight you. You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally but if you are corrupt we will fight you.”

The statement was interpreted to be a brazen warning aimed at a senior Jubilee government official.

The mainstream media picked it up as it also touched off a chatter on social media with all manner of speculations.

Later, Mr Kenyatta’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were taken down under unclear circumstances. Nzioka Waita, the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, later explained that the accounts were deactivated on request from State House after a breach.

“On account of unauthorized access to the official social media handles of H.E the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta. All official social media handles for the President have been temporarily suspended to allow for the necessary remedial measures to be undertaken,” explained Mr Waita on Twitter.

Here is the edited video:

And here is the unedited video: