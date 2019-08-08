Revealed: Names of 85 MPs, MCAs who went on US junket

In an exclusive report on Wednesday, the Nation revealed that Kenya had sent 85 MPs, senators, ward representatives and parliamentary staff to a legislative conference in the US that cost taxpayers millions of shillings.

The lawmakers denied the report and demanded an apology even as Nation learnt that two MPs did not travel due to visa problems.

Here, we reveal the names of what was the largest delegation in the world to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) in Nashville, Tennessee.

The list was provided by the organisers of the conference.

SPEAKERS

Justin Muturi – National Assembly

Ken Lusaka – Senate

MAJORITY AND MINORITY LEADERS

Kipchumba Murkomen – Senate Majority Leader

James Orengo – Senate Minority Leader

Cleophas Malalah- Senate deputy Minority Leader

PARLIAMENTARY SERVICE COMMISSION

Naomi Shaban – vice-chairperson

Samuel Chepkonga

Aisha Katana

Lonah Mumelo

PARLIAMENTARY STAFF

Jeremiah Nyegenye – Clerk of the Senate

Nelson Ayewoh – Clerk of Senate

Mohamed Ali Mohamed – Deputy clerk, Senate

Daniel Chania – Principal clerk assistant

John Mutega – Principal clerk assistant

Noor Awadh Swaleh Ghalgan – Principal clerk assistant

Moses Lemuna – Third clerk assistant

Crispus Tima – Clerk assistant

Yusuf Shimoy – Clerk assistant

Judy Ndegwa – Legal Counsel, Senate

Aloise Lekulo – Chief Sergeant-at-Arms

Phyllis Makau – Parliamentary Budget Office director

Buchere Brightone – Director of Curriculum, Training and Research

Anthony Thiongo Njoroge – Director of Litigation and Compliance

Shadia Munini Faryd – Deputy Director, PSC Secretariat

Kehinde Olaiya – Deputy director, National Assembly

Chidinma Roseline Osuagwu – Assistant director

Shedho Mohamed Liban – Finance office

Lucianne Limo – Media relations office

Rose Kisiangani – Principal research officer

Mohamed Sani Tahir – Administrative officer

Edwin Wandabusi – Personal assistant to Speaker, Speaker’s office

SENATORS

Susan Kihika

Aaron Cheruiyot

Ali Abdullahi

Beth Mugo

Mutula Kilonzo Jr

Falhadfa Iman

George Khaniri

Eric Mogeni

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Kimani Ichungw’ah

Cecil Mbarire

Charles Njagua (cancelled travel)

Asha Hussein

Adan Keynan (cancelled travel)

Ben Momanyi

Julius Mawathe

Mutunga Kanyuithia

Nyaga Muchiri

Omboko Milemba

Tecla Tum

Daniel Tutoek

Ken Chonga

Hassan Mohamed

COUNTY ASSEMBLIES SPEAKERS

John Kaguchia – Speaker, Nyeri

George Ndotto Mutua – Speaker, Kitui

COUNTY ASSEMBLIES STAFF

Kipambi Ntele – Deputy clerk, Kajiado

Grace Nganga – Senior clerk assistant, Nyandarua

Robert Mwalu Musyoka – Deputy clerk, Makueni

COUNTY ASSEMBLIES FORUM

Judy Oduma – Chief Executive Officer

Esther Ndile – vice-chairperson

COUNTY ASSEMBLIES

Joseph Masiaya – Kajiado MCA

Esther Wanjiku Muhoho – Nyandarua MCA

Milkah Wanjiru – Nyandarua MCA

Lillian Gathua – Majority whip, Nyeri

Chege Mwaura – Nairobi MCA

David Mbithi – Nairobi MCA

Geoffrey Mbuthia – Nairobi MCA

Jacqueline Kamwaro – Nairobi MCA

Millicent Mugadi – Nairobi MCA

Moses Ogeto – Nairobi MCA

Oluoch Odalo – Nairobi MCA

Mark Mugambi – Nairobi MCA

Rose Kemunto Otondo – Kisii MCA

Christopher Mwambingu – Taita Taveta MCA

*OTHERS

Jane Ngugi – Member, County Assembly of Kenya

Rebah Wabwile – Member, County Assembly of Kenya

Samuel Teum – Member, County Assembly of Kenya

*It is not clear which roles this are.