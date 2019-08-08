Revealed: Names of 85 MPs, MCAs who went on US junket
In an exclusive report on Wednesday, the Nation revealed that Kenya had sent 85 MPs, senators, ward representatives and parliamentary staff to a legislative conference in the US that cost taxpayers millions of shillings.
The lawmakers denied the report and demanded an apology even as Nation learnt that two MPs did not travel due to visa problems.
Here, we reveal the names of what was the largest delegation in the world to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) in Nashville, Tennessee.
The list was provided by the organisers of the conference.
SPEAKERS
Justin Muturi – National Assembly
Ken Lusaka – Senate
MAJORITY AND MINORITY LEADERS
Kipchumba Murkomen – Senate Majority Leader
James Orengo – Senate Minority Leader
Cleophas Malalah- Senate deputy Minority Leader
PARLIAMENTARY SERVICE COMMISSION
Naomi Shaban – vice-chairperson
Samuel Chepkonga
Aisha Katana
Lonah Mumelo
PARLIAMENTARY STAFF
Jeremiah Nyegenye – Clerk of the Senate
Nelson Ayewoh – Clerk of Senate
Mohamed Ali Mohamed – Deputy clerk, Senate
Daniel Chania – Principal clerk assistant
John Mutega – Principal clerk assistant
Noor Awadh Swaleh Ghalgan – Principal clerk assistant
Moses Lemuna – Third clerk assistant
Crispus Tima – Clerk assistant
Yusuf Shimoy – Clerk assistant
Judy Ndegwa – Legal Counsel, Senate
Aloise Lekulo – Chief Sergeant-at-Arms
Phyllis Makau – Parliamentary Budget Office director
Buchere Brightone – Director of Curriculum, Training and Research
Anthony Thiongo Njoroge – Director of Litigation and Compliance
Shadia Munini Faryd – Deputy Director, PSC Secretariat
Kehinde Olaiya – Deputy director, National Assembly
Chidinma Roseline Osuagwu – Assistant director
Shedho Mohamed Liban – Finance office
Lucianne Limo – Media relations office
Rose Kisiangani – Principal research officer
Mohamed Sani Tahir – Administrative officer
Edwin Wandabusi – Personal assistant to Speaker, Speaker’s office
SENATORS
Susan Kihika
Aaron Cheruiyot
Ali Abdullahi
Beth Mugo
Mutula Kilonzo Jr
Falhadfa Iman
George Khaniri
Eric Mogeni
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Kimani Ichungw’ah
Cecil Mbarire
Charles Njagua (cancelled travel)
Asha Hussein
Adan Keynan (cancelled travel)
Ben Momanyi
Julius Mawathe
Mutunga Kanyuithia
Nyaga Muchiri
Omboko Milemba
Tecla Tum
Daniel Tutoek
Ken Chonga
Hassan Mohamed
COUNTY ASSEMBLIES SPEAKERS
John Kaguchia – Speaker, Nyeri
George Ndotto Mutua – Speaker, Kitui
COUNTY ASSEMBLIES STAFF
Kipambi Ntele – Deputy clerk, Kajiado
Grace Nganga – Senior clerk assistant, Nyandarua
Robert Mwalu Musyoka – Deputy clerk, Makueni
COUNTY ASSEMBLIES FORUM
Judy Oduma – Chief Executive Officer
Esther Ndile – vice-chairperson
COUNTY ASSEMBLIES
Joseph Masiaya – Kajiado MCA
Esther Wanjiku Muhoho – Nyandarua MCA
Milkah Wanjiru – Nyandarua MCA
Lillian Gathua – Majority whip, Nyeri
Chege Mwaura – Nairobi MCA
David Mbithi – Nairobi MCA
Geoffrey Mbuthia – Nairobi MCA
Jacqueline Kamwaro – Nairobi MCA
Millicent Mugadi – Nairobi MCA
Moses Ogeto – Nairobi MCA
Oluoch Odalo – Nairobi MCA
Mark Mugambi – Nairobi MCA
Rose Kemunto Otondo – Kisii MCA
Christopher Mwambingu – Taita Taveta MCA
*OTHERS
Jane Ngugi – Member, County Assembly of Kenya
Rebah Wabwile – Member, County Assembly of Kenya
Samuel Teum – Member, County Assembly of Kenya
*It is not clear which roles this are.