Revealed: Jaguar was fined Sh40k for killing two people with his Range Rover in 2017

Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar was in February this year convicted with causing death by dangerous driving, it has emerged today.

The accident occurred at Makutano on the Nairobi-Nyeri highway, within Kirinyaga County on March 21, 2017 along Sagana.

A boda boda rider his passenger died in the accident.

Details of the conviction went unreported until today when a state prosecutor in a new case where he is accused of spreading xenophobia alluded to it.

On Thursday, State lawyer Duncan Ondimu pleaded with a Nairobi court to deny the MP saying he had been convicted with dangerous driving on February 21 and therefore he was not a first offender.

MOTORCYCLIST

In 2017, Jaguar was accused of being reckless on the road when he knocked down motorcyclist Mugo Mwangi and his passenger Joseph Mwangi Kairia.

He was driving his Range Rover sports utility vehicle at the time of the accident.

He was then arrested and charged at the Kirinyaga Law Court with two counts of causing death through dangerous driving.

Jaguar was convicted and ordered to pay a fine of Sh40,000 or face imprisonment for six months. He was further barred from driving for a one year period.

He now supports the families of the victims.