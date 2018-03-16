Comedian Davies Mwabili aka Inspekta Mwala. PHOTO | COURTESY

Popular Kenyan comedian David Mwambili aka Inspekta Mwala has opened up on how he struggled to make ends meet at the start of his career.

Mwala currently is a household name on the local comedy scene mainly due to his weekly TV comedy show Inspekta Mwala. He also hosts a breakfast show on national radio.

But it wasn’t all rosy at the start of Mwala’s acting career at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

During an interview on Hot 96, Mwala laid bare on how he had to survive on a Sh150 monthly salary when he started acting in Vitimbi and Vioja Mahakamani shows in 1994.

PART TIME ACTOR

“I appeared in one show that month, and since that was the amount payable to part time actors, that is what I went home with that month. It was tough,” the actor recalled.

But all wasn’t lost.

“The amount increased to Sh450 the following month because I managed to appear in three shows (out of a maximum four) and soon after, I was almost indispensable.”

Mwala is currently estimated to earn close to half a million shillings a month.

He has also done several gigs as an MC and appeared in a number of adverts on Television and billboards, with the Airtel advert specifically rumoured to have earned him close to Sh5 million.



