Revealed: Identity of militants’ ringleader who attacked Dadaab primary school

Police have revealed the identity of the ringleader of a terror attack at a primary school in Dadaab that left four pupils dead on Tuesday morning.

Maulid Bilal is believed to be behind the attack that was carried out by Al Shabaab militants at a primary school in Saretho, Daadab.

CHIEF AGITATOR

In a statement to newsrooms, the National Police Service described Bilal as the chief agitator of a gang of criminals who have been causing havoc in Fafi and Hulugho in Garissa.

Police said Bilal is a Kenyan Ogaden from Abdalla Abdi Karim sub-clan in Hulugho sub-county, Garissa County who served as a Madrassa teacher at Tumtish and Garabey before joining Al Shabaab.

Police has appealed to the public to be vigilant and alert security agencies of the whereabouts of Bilal.

During Tuesday’s attack, the militants stormed Saretho Primary School at around 2am and opened fire, killing four pupils and injuring two people.

Authorities said the attackers also stormed Saretho Police Post with the aim of destroying a communication mast housed there but Kenyan police repulsed them, killing two militants in the process.

Deputy County Commissioner Kibet Bowen said eight other suspects fled when they realised they were overpowered.

According to police spokesperson Charles Owino, officers also recovered two assault rifles and bomb-making materials.