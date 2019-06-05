REVEALED: How police attempted to cover up assault of Senator, Sonko’s daughter





Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Ms Agnes Saumu Mbuvi were on Saturday night attacked outside the Memphis Lounge off Thika Road.

The two are admitted at a top hospital in the city. The Senator suffered deep cuts on his head during the attack.

An attempt by junior police officers at Kasarani Police Station to cover up the incident failed after their seniors from the Vigilance House headquarters demanded to be briefed about the incident on Monday morning.

Apparently, the junior officers had withheld details about the incident from their senior at the police station. They quickly released the details after it emerged that victims of the assault were prominent personalities.

Kasarani Police Station boss Peter Kimani did not comment on the cover up attempt, only confirming the incident and saying that investigations had started.

“Investigations into the matter have started and we are looking for more suspects who will assist us in the investigations,” Mr Kimani said.

Nairobi News contacted the management of Memphis Lounge and a representative denied being aware of the incident.

“We are not aware of such an incident taking place here,” said the representative who refused to identify herself before she hanged up.

EIGHT SUSPECTS ON THE RUN

By Tuesday night, police were in search of eight suspects believed to have taken part in the assault.

Nairobi News has established that the incident was reported at Kasarani Police Station under OB number 22/02/06/2019, but it is not clear why investigations into the incident did not commence immediately.

In a statement recorded at the station and seen by Nairobi News, Sonko’s daughter narrated how she had gone to the washroom when a man who was standing outside the toilet followed her and held her by the neck suggestively.

“We stayed at the club up to 0240hours on 2nd day of June, 2019. As we were moving out I went to answer to a call of nature and I went to the toilet located at the entrance of the said lounge. As I went inside the toilet, a man who was standing in front of the toilet followed me and held me by the top. I screamed for help,” read a statement by Ms Saumu at the station.

She further explained that “as she screamed for help someone decided to throw a stone inside the toilet and the man who she described as short and brown moved out and locked himself inside a different room.”

Senator Loitiptip later followed the man to the room and ordered him to come out and explain why he had followed a woman to the toilet.

According to the statement, the man decided to open the door and apologised for touching the lady, who asked the senator to forgive him.

TASER GUN

A detective who spoke to Nairobi News in confidence said the senator attacked the man with a taser gun- a battery-powered, handheld device that delivers a short, low-energy electrical pulses.

“The man was attacked by a taser gun and it is the attack that led to the confrontation that later took place at the parking lot,” the detective said, adding that they are in search of the taser gun.

At the parking slot, a gang confronted the senator and hit him with clubs before they escaped leaving him badly injured. Ms Saumu was also injured on her right hand.

Ms Saumu in her statement said that she called her cousin and stepsister who took them to hospital.

In January, the Senator reported at the Kasarani Police Station that he had been having a drink at the same joint when he found his car missing.