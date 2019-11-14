REVEALED: How Itumbi shared Ruto’s ‘assignation letter’ on WhatsApp group

It has been revealed how Dennis Itumbi forwarded a fake letter with details of a plot to assassinate the Deputy President William Ruto on a Tanga Tanga WhatsApp group, a court heard on Wednesday.

Noah Keino, a clerk at the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (Kirdi) and administrator in the WhatsApp group has testified about Itumbi and the letter at the Milimani Law Court.

LETTER’S AUTHOR

“I confirm that on June 20 at 12.17 am, a letter was forwarded to the Tangatanga WhatsApp group, which I later came to know was sent by Dennis Itumbi,” Keino testified.

Keino further told the court that he could not confirm if indeed Itumbi authored the letter as he had seen it in three other WhatsApp groups and on Facebook.

“I cannot confirm whether Itumbi also posted the letter on the two posts I saw on Facebook. I, however, knew that Itumbi had sent the letter on WhatApp through social media when he was arrested,” Keino testified.

Speaking before Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Keino went on to state that he had never met Itumbi in person.

PANIC MODE

Keino further revealed that immediately the letter was shared on the Tanga Tanga WhatsApp group, members were in panic mode and immediately they started leaving the group.

“After the letter was posted in the group by one of the members, others started leaving one by one. They said they were scared,” the WhatsApp group admin stated.

Keino told the court the Tanga Tanga WhatsApp group was create to act as a forum where Ruto’s supporters could interact after they felt the DP was not getting enough publicity ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Itumbi is currently facing three counts in relation to the fake assassination plot namely making a false document without authority, publishing a false statement and reprogramming a mobile phone.

He has since denied the charges, with the court going on to state that hearing would proceed in January.