Revealed: How detectives traced car stolen from Shauri Moyo police station

Details of how detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and flying squad jointly traced a police car that was stolen from Shauri Moyo police station can now be revealed.

Nairobi News has established that officers involved in the operation analysed CCTV footage from different areas in Nairobi and managed to identify the car being driven from Nairobi towards Thika town.

An officer who spoke to Nairobi News in confidence said that the car was captured being driven by an Administration police officer who was wearing a jungle jacket.

“We then took the CCTV footage and shared it with officers at Shauri Moyo police station and they identified the driver as their colleague called Joseph Kithome who works at Jogoo House,” the officer revealed.

The detectives then summoned Kithome who confessed to stealing the police vehicle and driving it to his rural home in Kitui county.

At his home, Kithome is said to have sought the help of a mechanic who painted the car to white before they removed the number plates.

Police have also revealed that they are pursuing others who assisted in the stealing of the police car registration number GKA 024V.

“We are still in pursuit of other accomplices and we shall ensure that they are all arraigned in court,” said Musa Yego, the Flying Squad police boss.

The Land Cruiser went missing on November 2, 2019 from the police station and the matter was reported by Cyrus Nyandago who had parked it there.

In his statement, Nyandago said that he had parked the car at the station on October 4, 2019 before it went missing.