REVEALED: Hours of cat and mouse chase as police hunted MP accused of punching colleague





Wajir East MP Rashid Amin who allegedly assaulted Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi on Thursday engaged police officers in a cat and mouse game that lasted for hours after he mysteriously disappeared from Parliament buildings.

Nairobi News has stringed together the dramatic scenes that started outside Parliament where police officers were waiting to pounce on Mr Amin.

To their shock, they later learnt that he had left the premises.

A detective has revealed how they rushed to the nearby Intercontinental Hotel, where a group of elders from the North Eastern region were meeting, but their search proved fruitless.

“Officers checked at Intercontinental Hotel but he was not there. Checking on other stations we did not succeed to nab him,” said the sleuth.

It later turned out that Mr Amin left Parliament buildings and went somewhere in Kilimani where officers trailed and pounced on him.

He was arrested and he spent his night at Kileleshwa Police Station.

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri has confirmed to Nairobi News that the MP spent the night at Kileleshwa Police Station.

“He was arrested and taken to Kileleshwa Police Station where he was detained to Friday morning,” Mr Muchiri said.

According to Ms Gedi, who reported the matter at Parliament Police Station, she was in company of Homa bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga when the MP allegedly accosted her.

She said punched twice on her face which left her bleeding and in tears. She later went to Karen Hospital where she was treated and discharged.