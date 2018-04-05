Retired clergyman and activist Rev Timothy Njoya. PHOTO | FILE

Retired cleric Reverend Timothy Njoya has given an interesting perspective on the raging debate on polygamy sparked by Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba.

In a Twitter response to a question posed by Mbutu Kariuki, the cleric said MP Wamuchomba is of the school of thought that polygamy helps increase the size of one’s manhood.

Gathoni wa Muchomba is asking the rich to mate onbehalf of the poor. But isn't that what happens, really? @timothynjoya — Mbutu Kariuki (@KariukiMbutu) April 3, 2018

MBUTU KARIUKI:Gathoni wa Muchomba is a believer in misogyny;takes women like land as prolongations of male genitalia, the more wives a man has the more testis he has and the longer his penis/es. https://t.co/kReXFb3QUI — Timothy Njoya (@timothynjoya) April 3, 2018

MP Wamuchomba had on Monday pleaded with rich Kikuyu men to marry more than one wife instead of fathering children in extramarital affairs.

Njoya’s tweet excited his followers on Twitter.

