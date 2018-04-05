Retired clergyman and activist Rev Timothy Njoya. PHOTO | FILERetired clergyman and activist Rev Timothy Njoya. PHOTO | FILE
By MWENDE KASUJJA

Retired cleric Reverend Timothy Njoya has given an interesting perspective on the raging debate on polygamy sparked by Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba.

In a Twitter response to a question posed by Mbutu Kariuki, the cleric said MP Wamuchomba is of the school of thought that polygamy helps increase the size of one’s manhood.

MP Wamuchomba had on Monday pleaded with rich Kikuyu men to marry more than one wife instead of fathering children in extramarital affairs.

Njoya’s tweet excited his followers on Twitter.