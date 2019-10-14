Retired President Moi taken to hospital for check-up

Former President Daniel arap Moi has been admitted at Nairobi Hospital for what the family has said is routine check-up.

Moi’s Press Secretary Lee Njiru said in statement that the former head of state was taken to the hospital on Sunday evening for a check-up accompanied by his physician, Dr David Silverstein.

“Yes l can confirm that Mzee Moi visited the Nairobi Hospital for a routine medical check-up. It is prudent for any human being to undergo regular medical check-ups, so there is nothing to worry about,” Njiru said.

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News the former president is expected to spend a few days in the hospital to allow doctors more time with him.

This is not the first time that Mzee Moi, 95, is being taken to hospital in the recent past.

Last December, Mzee Moi was admitted to the same hospital in what Dr Silverstein said was a routine medical examination for a few nights.

He was discharged days later after medics gave him a clean bill of health following the check-ups.