Retired President Kibaki’s former police escort is dead

A police officer who once served as former President Mwai Kibaki’s escort has died.

Mr Wachira Mathenge who was serving as a Commissioner of Police in charge of logistic in Eastern Region, Embu died on Friday, June 5, 2020.

A police report filed at Chaka Police Post in Nyeri County under OB number 2/05/06/2020 stated that the officer collapsed abruptly in his house in Chaka at 9pm and was declared dead on arrival at Outspan Hospital in Nyeri County.

According to the police, the deceased was later transferred to the hospital’s mortuary.

“The cause of death has not yet been established but it is highly suspected to be a heart attack as he had not complained of any illness before collapsing,” the police report read in part.

A firearm – an Austria of serial number 884 and 16 rounds of 9mm – were recovered from the officer’s house and handed over to Narumoru Police Station.

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday mourned the officer saying that he was a dedicated and exceptional officer.

“He was dependable, approachable, took pride in his work and endeavoured to put things right. Our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Mathenge’s family, friends and the wider Police fraternity. Rest In Peace,” Ruto said.