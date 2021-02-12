RESIGN, Uhuru dares Ruto – VIDEO





President Uhuru Kenyatta has dared his deputy William Ruto to resign.

The President who spoke in Uthiru, Nairobi on Friday told his principal assistant he must choose between staying in the government and helping it succeed or leaving his office.

He accused the DP of doublespeak, and wondered why one would take credit for projects done by the government and at the same accuse it of “failure”.

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand he is saying we as a government have done this and that development. That is doublespeak, you can’t be speaking of the failures of a government where you serve while at the same time outlining what you refer to as we have achieved as a government. You better resign,” ” said President Kenyatta.

The president was addressing Uthiru residents after commissioning a health centre put up by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

“If you want the goodness and successes of this government, stay with it, if not, leave. Heshima sio utumwa,” added the president.

He said his government’s desire is not to incite Kenyans against one another. “We want unity.”

“If we respect each other the government will be prosperous and peaceful for all. If you want us to work together to build Kenya, we will, I have no problem.”

The president’s remarks come just days after Ruto allies criticized him over remarks that he will not hand over power to thieves in 2022.

The President had a fortnight ago while addressing Mount Kenya leaders at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County hit out at his critics, urging them to give him ample time to serve.

President Kenyatta also told the crowd that he was not particularly bothered by people who go around insulting him.

“Tell those who are insulting me, I do not care. My purpose is to serve Kenyans. I will ensure I fulfill my promise to them,” said Kenyatta.

This was the second time in less than a month that the President has directly referred to thieves within the political circles.

On the other occasion, he suggested, during a radio interview, that there were people who are opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and yet the same people were stealing Sh2 billion daily from the public coffers.