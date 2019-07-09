Reshuffles as new Vice Chancellor starts cleaning up UoN

More than 100 University of Nairobi staff were on Monday reshuffled on the first day of the newly appointed acting vice-chancellor, Prof Isaac Mbeche.

Prof Peter Mbithi handed over to Prof Mbeche on Friday.

Staff members told the Nation that the mass transfers were believed to have been ordered by Prof Mbeche in a move meant to delink Prof Mbithi from the university’s affairs.

“We don’t know what criteria is being used to transfer staff,” the staff member said.

“The move has caused fear among us and we are not sure what will happen before the end of the week.”

Those affected include Finance Officer Peter Busienei, who was sent on forced leave.

The head of performance contradicting, Mr Leonard Musyoka, was moved to health sciences while the senior recruitment officer has also been moved.

Others affected include senior administration staff and all workers in the former vice-chancellor’s office.

Prof Mbithi’s personal assistant Martin Mativo is also said to have been transferred to the Kenya Science campus.

The transfers came only days after Prof Mbithi was asked to go on leave following complaints by staff, who accused him of corruption.