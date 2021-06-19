Research: Covid-19 jab could increase sperm count

A Medic administers a Covid-19 vaccineat Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters in Nairobi on March 31,2021 when the public gathered for the vaccine at the council.PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

Are you scared of taking Covid-19 vaccines for fear of affecting your sperm count?

Well, worry not, as the vaccine could actually increase the amount of semen produced, according to new research.

The latest findings in a study conducted at Miami University have established that vaccines against the novel coronavirus do not decrease sperm count or sperm quality among males.

What is more, the researchers found that Covid-19 vaccines may even serve to improve sperm count.

To come up with their conclusion, the eggheads compared sperm count in men who had recently received the jab and their sperm count before receiving the doze.

Men who received jabs for Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines did not show any decrease in their sperm count with the final mean indicating the sperm count had even gone up.

The research team engaged 45 adult males aged between 18 and 50 years old, who had no symptoms of coronavirus or any previous case of the malady.

The men were required to observe abstinence for two to seven days before the first jab was administered and later on a semen analysis carried out on them.

After receiving the second jab of the vaccine, the men’s sperm count was once again analysed after 70 days.

The final tally recorded a 15 percent increase in the median sperm count which shot to 30 million cells per milliliter of fluid (m/ml) from 26 m/ml.

The average sperm count recorded a 22 percent upsurge to 44m/ml from 36 m/ml while sperm motility and volume of the sperm increased significantly as well.

The study which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) is undoubtedly a huge breakthrough in countering misinformation being spread online regarding Covid-19 jabs.

The scientists expressed confidence that research findings were clear indication that Covid-19 vaccines do not decrease sperm count.