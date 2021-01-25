Requiem mass for Imran Okoth’s late mother set for Tuesday





A requiem mass for the late mother of Kibra MP Imran Okoth is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Admas, Nairobi.

The mass for Angeline Ajwang’ is set to start at 2.00pm and end at 5.00pm.

The 70-year-old woman died in her sleep on the morning of Friday, January 15.

The family is also planning a fundraiser on Monday from 5.00pm to 8.00 pm at the All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi.

Mama Ajwang’s burial has been scheduled for Thursday at her home in Kasipul Kabondo, Homa Bay county.

“Her remains will leave Lee Funeral Home of Wednesday. We will then have another memorial service in Kabondo Kasipul that same day before the burial which will take place on Thursday at her home,” said Peter Ombedha, Communications Officer, Office of The Kibra Member of the Parliament.

Mr Okoth, who is serving his first term in parliament, was elected following the death of his brother Ken Okoth from cancer on July 26, 2019, while being treated at the Nairobi Hospital.

Mama Ajwang passed on one year and six months after losing her elder lawmaker son.