Congolese Lingala maestro Koffi Olomide is set to perform in Kenya during the Devolution Conference that will be held in Kakamega between April 24 and 26.

A remorseful Koffi made the revelation about his upcoming gig in a video shared on social media.

“My brothers and sisters in Kenya I’ll be in Kakamega for the Devolution Conference on the 24th of April at the Bukhungu Stadium. Be with me I miss you so much,” he said.

“I love you so much. Thanks to governor Oparanya for inviting (me). Thank you for everything…for giving me opportunity to be back.”

The whole time, Koffi who is more fluent in French, had another person recite to him what to say.

The 47 governors are set for the fifth Devolution Conference that will take place later next week in Kakamega.

The event will be opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta on April 24 and closed by his deputy William Ruto on the 26th. Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will give a keynote address on the 25th.

KICKED OUT

The flamboyant musician was kicked out of Kenya on July 23, 2016 after kicking his dancer at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

His band had just arrived at JKIA for a much-anticipated concert with hordes of his fans, who had already bought tickets, ready for a Selfie-Ekoti te hit song treat.

He spent a night in JKIA police cells and was later deported to Kinshasa, where he was arrested and charged with the crime.

The singer apologized to Kenyans for his behaviour.

Koffi was jailed for 18 months without the option of a fine.

However, after spending five days in Kinshasa’s Makala Prison, the entertainer was released on a bail.

