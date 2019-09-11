Remind your grandmas to get rid of old Sh1k notes, CBK advises Kenyans

With three weeks remaining before the old generation Sh1,000 banknotes get demonetized, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has for the umpteenth time asked Kenyans to rid their home savings box of the old banknotes before the fast approaching deadline.

This time, CBK has advised Kenyans to check for the same with their elderly mothers and grandmothers, who are known for saving their money in purses.

The advice came after a Kenyan shared a picture with the Bank of the old notes, presumed to be savings of an elderly woman.

“Our mothers and grandmothers are epic savers. They may have some money around their homes. Please check on them and remind them of the deadline of September 30 for exchanging the older KSh 1000 notes,” CBK tweeted.

— Central Bank of Kenya (@CBKKenya) September 11, 2019

Since last month, CBK has been on a countrywide sensitization campaign ahead of September 30 deadline for the demonetization of the old-generation Sh1,000 banknotes.

During the campaign, while in Kwale CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said the bank had not received as much of the old notes as it had anticipated, some 46 days to the deadline.

With the deadline fast approaching, fake money in new currency has been reported to be in circulation.

The introduction of the new currency on June 1, 2019 was meant to disrupt the multi-billion shillings fake currency business in Kenya and across the region.