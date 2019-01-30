Relief for Rastafarian girl kicked out of city school over dreadlocks

Members of the Rastafarian movement at Milimani Law Courts during the hearing of the case before Justice Chacha Mwita on January 29, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A Nairobi court on Tuesday ordered a city school to readmit a Form One student who was sent home for sporting dreadlocks which she tied in a turban.

The girl’s father Julius Wambua Mwendwa, alias Prophet, had sued Olympic High School for discrimination against his daughter.

In his ruling, Justice Chacha Mwita directed the Form One student to keep her hair neat and cover it fully using a turban and resume her studies pending determination of the case on May 3, 2019.

In court papers, Mwendwa, claimed her daughter has dreadlocks because his family adheres to the Rastafari faith. He sued the school’s board of governors, the Ministry of Education and the Attorney General.

He claimed that his daughter had been subjected to discrimination on grounds of her religious belief.