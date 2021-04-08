Released activist Mutemi Kiama appeals for help to pay Sh500k bail





A fundraiser for contributions towards anti-IMF loan crusader Mutemi Kiama’s Sh500,000 cash bail has been launched.

Kiama was on Thursday released by a Nairobi court after it declined a request by the prosecutor to remand the activist for 14 days, saying there are no compelling reasons to warrant his detention.

And on social media, a group calling itself Defenders Coalition called on Kenyans to chip in towards raising the money.

“The National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders-Kenya (Defenders Coalition) is collecting donations on his behalf. Kidly donate to secure his freedom,” they said.

Kiama was arrested in relation to two posters warning the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against issuing further loans to Kenya, more directly to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

The court also ordered the activist not to use his social media accounts and to report to the investigating officer daily for the next ten days pending the mention of his case on April 20, 2021.

Kiama is accused of contravening various provisions of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act, including false publication.

Police said preliminary investigations had shown that two Twitter handles which made the publication of the poster are linked to the suspect.

The publication was to the effect that “this is to notify the world at large that the person whose photograph and names appear above is not authorised to act or transact on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Kenya and that the nation and future generations shall not be held liable for any penalties of bad loans negotiated and/or borrowed by him”.

And while in court, the suspect appeared far from remorseful, instead informing journalists present that Kenyans were tired of the government’s borrowing and corruption antics.