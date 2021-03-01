Rehema Muthamia, who has Kenyan roots, crowned Miss All African Colours





Kenya’s Rehema Muthamia has been crowned the first-ever Miss All African Colours England.

Although born in England, the 24-year-old, whose family has roots in Kenya, spent part of her childhood living in Kenya.

The Sussex University graduate entered the contest to celebrate racial diversity and to raise money for Woman’s Aid.

“My family are so supportive they can’t stop talking about it, and the Kenyan community has really got behind me and wanted to support me and loved seeing someone from my heritage being represented,” she told The Argus.

The final of Miss All African Colours England was live-streamed on Saturday February 13.

The eight contestants overwhelmed the five judges for the night, the organisers and the virtual audience with their amazing performances.

She received her award and sash from her proud grandma Monica, 69, after Saturday’s virtual final which took place via Zoom.

“It was a new experience, but I can always say I had a live final competition on Zoom, that can only happen in a pandemic. It was surreal I couldn’t even compose myself because I was on Zoom and everyone was watching my face. My grandmother started screaming and plonked the crown on my head. She was just so happy and proud of me. I just loved the fact that we were celebrating minorities and ethnic women,” she was quoted saying by The Argus.

Miss All African Colours England aims to bring more diversity into the Miss England competition.

In response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the Miss England beauty pageant launched the new category, celebrating the rich heritage of women in England.

“It was emotional. I remember the camaraderie; everyone was there from students to the elderly. I hope it [the new beauty category] is here to stay. Racial injustice isn’t spoken about enough and minority voices should be heard. I have also inspired my little sister!” she told Luton Today.

After winning the Miss All African Colours Rehema now has a place in the Miss England national pageant.

She also becomes the face of luxury handbag brand, All African Colours.