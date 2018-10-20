The suspect, 44 year old Kenyan Thomas Kamau Nganga. PHOTO | COURTESY

A rehab in United States has apologised for not immediately notifying families about a rape charge tied to them.

An administrator at Lexington Rehabilitation and Healthcare said Thomas Kamau Nganga, 44, was charged with rape after a staff member reported him having sexual contact with a resident at the center, according to Henrico Police.

Police were called to investigate the alleged rape on October 16 after a colleague caught him forcing himself on a 72 year-old, who suffers from dementia.

Nganga worked as a caregiver for dementia patients and others suffering from debilitating issues.

“You can imagine how sickened and shocked I was, we all were when we heard this,” Jonathan Hamilton, the administrator of the facility told CBS 6.

Nganga is a married father of four, according to court documents. He is being held at Henrico County jail on felony rape charges with no bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 18th.