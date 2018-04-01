Travellers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport's (JKIA) Terminal 1-C for International departure. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Government will soon redesign three terminals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to raise its passenger handling capacity to about 12 million annually.

The terminals targeted are B, C and D.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said this is part of a strategy to improve the country’s regional competitiveness in the aviation sector.

Mr Macharia said the flights will enable Kenya to further deepen its trade connections with the rest of the world through long haul flights, which will in turn translate into growth of trade, tourism and other forms of global interaction.

He spoke at the French Embassy on Friday during celebrations to mark resumption of Air France’s flight to Nairobi after an 18-year hiatus.

AIRPORT SECURITY

“As a Government, we are focused on promotion of trade between our country and the rest of the world to attract investments that will contribute towards creating jobs,” Macharia said.

“As we receive more airlines launching their services to the country, we expect the number of transit passengers at JKIA to increase and further strengthen the airport as a regional aviation hub and a key gateway to East and Central Africa,” he added.

The fact that JKIA airport is a mere five-hour flight to almost all major cities in Africa makes Nairobi a natural hub for operations within the continent, he said.

The CS also reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing security at all airports in the country, in order to ensure safety of all passengers and other airport users.