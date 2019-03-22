RedCrossTumechoka: Kenyans reject plea to feed starving compatriots

Kenya Red Cross secretary general Abbas Gullet at the launch of a funds drive to buy food for Kenyans affected by the ongoing drought on March 21, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Kenya Red Cross secretary general Abbas Gullet at the launch of a funds drive to buy food for Kenyans affected by the ongoing drought on March 21, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO





Kenyans online have rejected a plea by Red Cross to raise funds in aid hundreds of fellow citizens who are dying of starvation in 17 counties.

The Kenya Red Cross had on Thursday launched an appeal seeking to raise Sh824,554,720 to assist hunger-stricken residents in Wajir, Tana River, West Pokot, Tharaka Nithi, Samburu, Nyeri, Marsabit, Laikipia, Mandera, Lamu, Kitui, Kilifi, Isiolo, Garissa, Embu, Baringo and Turkana counties.

Secretary General Abbas Gullet said they will give preference to Tiaty in Baringo county, Loyangalani in Turkana county and Wajir regions which are the most affected by the famine and drought included.

However on social media platforms, angry Kenyans said they will not donate to cover up government’s inability to shield its citizens from famine and drought.

The debate online focused on government’s inability to provide food for its dying citizens despite the ever increasing revelations of state plunder in President Uhuru’s Kenyatta government

Kenyans were also angry at Deputy President William Ruto’s refusal to acknowledge the hunger crisis.

The hashtag #RedCrossTumechoka was the number one trend on Friday.

Omar mahboob tweeted; “Bring those people here we share the little we have with them. pesa zinaibiwa left right and centre, every time Kenya suffer another playbill I feel for those guys. But half of my salary can’t be going to pay bills and charity marathons.”

Akichul said; “Let me remind @redcross Kenya @WilliamsRuto said there is no hunger, drought neither nobody has died. Why give paybills no:#RedCrossTumechoka .”

Lord Abraham Mutai wrote; “Instead of Government providing better healthcare, we are asked to donate to NGO, Beyond Zero, run by people in Government. Instead of better food policies to mitigate drought and food security, we are asked to donate to Red Cross run by people in Government.”

Masta cooper commented; “Why are Kenyans acting outraged when they have low standards and perennially elect incompetent leaders and tolerate incompetent institutions? Mnalia na 2022 you’ll vote along tribal lines tena. Siasa mbaya maisha mabaya.”

Africa Queen said; “Government. Choose one, either we donate or we pay tax. What the meaning of Government? They drive V8 and they can’t help poor people. They still want the same poor Kenyans to help poor people.”

Allan Kiptalam wrote; “The government is transporting oil from Turkana every day yet they can’t transport food to those areas. Kenyans, enough is enough.”

Shikuku Francis said; “We can’t be paying leaders to build multi-billion homes and beach condos in the name of formulating policies that would help the helpless… Most of us are dead at heart. Living in this country is so painful… I am not boarding too.”