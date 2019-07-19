RedAlert: Supermarket bosses face arrest over contaminated meat

Executives of supermarkets whose stock of meat was found to have toxic chemicals with levels unfit for human consumption will be arrested and charged in court.

Health Secretary Sicily Kariuki on Thursday ordered for the arrest and prosecution of the supermarket executives and owners of other meat selling outlets found culpable.

“I have directed the joint teams from the Ministry of Health in Nairobi and Machakos counties to close and seize all meat products from the affected retail outlets,” said the CS.

The order comes after tests conducted on samples collected from supermarkets and other outlets in Nairobi and Machakos counties were found to contain Sodium Metabisulfite.

According to the health ministry, the results of random tests revealed that six out of 40 samples were contaminated with chemicals.

The CS ordered the tests following an exposé by NTV that how unscrupulous traders have been using Sodium Metabisulfite to preserve meat products with the aim of keeping them looking fresh for long.