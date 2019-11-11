Rebel Jubilee Party MPs goad Ruto’s men after ‘bedroom’ debacle

Talks of a new political alliance ahead of the 2022 general election seems to heightening after a section of Jubilee Party leaders hinted at a major realignment.

The calls started with the campaigns for the November 7 Kibra by-election which saw leaders from the ruling party openly supporting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Bernard Okoth.

HANDSHAKE CANDIDATE

The leaders, who are mostly allied to Kieleweke faction of the ruling party, led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda, rallied their troops in support of Okoth who they branded a “handshake” candidate.

During a thanksgiving rally for Mr Okoth at DC grounds in Kibra on Sunday, leaders from both ODM and Jubilee revisited the calls, saying they were ready to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

“The way Baba’s bedroom has been a no-go-zone, 2022 will also be the same. I’m ready to support Raila with Uhuru in 2022. Kibra was handshake number one and we are done with it, now give us the BBI to see where to correct or add,” said Cherangany MP Mr Joshua Kuttuny.

This came after Makadara MP George Aladwa had set the tone, calling on Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua to stick with Odinga ahead of 2022.

He hinted at a new alliance that will also involve Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi and Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana.

“Let Uhuru not renege on handshake deal and support Raila in 2022. If Uhuru is enjoying you, you also enjoy him. If you say handshake is done with we will quickly make an aboutturn,” said Aladwa.

POLITICAL STAND

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr Mutua said he was ready to work Mr Odinga to unite the country as well as uplift the lives of Kenyans.

“Kibra people showed us that Kenyans can unite. You also showed that we cannot be bought with money. You should Kenyan politics has matured. I have joined this team to work for Kenyans. We want to uplift their lives and let BBI report also be the same,” said Dr Mutua.

He also fired a salvo at former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula calling them “two-faced” politician with no political stand.

“You brought them, Nasa, together but they have shown they do not have a stand. They work with you in the morning and with others at night,” he said.

Taking the cue, former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru also did not mince his words, calling on President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga to lock out the Tangatanga team out of 2022 race.

“We will pass BBI when it comes as we have done in Kibra. We now want Uhuru and Raila to lock them out of 2022 as we have done in Kibra. Let the new-found unity continue to 2022 and let us also use it to clean Nairobi,” said Mr Waweru.

HANDSHAKE FIRST BORN

Kiambu County Deputy Governor Dr James Nyoro took it a notch higher saying: “Kiambu is in handshake. We are ready for Baba. We are waiting for BBI. Bring it tomorrow, we look at it and then forge ahead.”

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya also promised to rally Luhya community around the handshake, vowing also to stick with the former Prime Minister till the end.

“Continue working with Uhuru to rid corruption and tribalism. We also need more money for the counties. We want to make sure that in 2022, we have a united nation. I will make sure all Luhyas are in the handshake and I’m also ready to stick with Baba all the way because he has made me who I am today,” said Mr Oparanya.

Mr Kamanda called Mr Okoth “Handshake’s first born” saying: “Kibra by-election served to unite all Kenyans as Uhuru and Raila started through the handshake.”

“Kibra was just the start. We will vote handshake and not Tangatanga,” former MP Kilemi Mwiria said.