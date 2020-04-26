Re-opening of schools pushed back by one month

School-going children will spend one more than at home.

This after the government announced that it has pushed back the re-opening of schools by one month in an the effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the interest of the safety of the school children, the government has decided to extend closure of schools by a month,” Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said on Sunday.

At the same time, Prof Magoha has said a decision has not yet been made on whether or not to postpone national examinations due at the end of the year.

“At this point that I am speaking to you, the government has not decided to postpone both the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education,” Magoha further said.

Magoha spoke on Sunday evening when Ministry of Health’s Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman announced that 12 more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the country.

The latest cases have pushed the overall tally to 355.