Raymond Moi: my brother Gideon will go for bigger things in 2022

Rongai MP Raymond Moi (right) when he handed over the late President Daniel arap Moi's trademark baton to his younger brother Gideon during their father's burial ceremony at Kabarak University. PHOTO | COURTESY

Rongai MP Raymond Moi (right) when he handed over the late President Daniel arap Moi's trademark baton to his younger brother Gideon during their father's burial ceremony at Kabarak University. PHOTO | COURTESY





Rongai lawmaker Raymond Moi says he is ready to inherit his younger sibling Gideon Moi’s Baringo senate seat come 2022.

The media-shy Raymond spoke at the weekend at a public event in his constituency where he hinted that Gideon will be contesting for the presidency in the next elections.

Raymond also scoffed at some of his opponents who are planning to contest against him should he elect to defend his parliamentary seat for the third time on the trot.

“So some people think they can come and contest against me in 2022,” he explained, amid cheers.

“Let them not waste their time and resources. I will defeat them the same way I defeated them in 2013 and 2017.”

“What I can advise them is to pray that I go and take over Gideon’s seat (Baringo county) or even Governor because he is going for bigger things in 2022. That way they can come and take over Rongai but they need my blessings.”

Raymond and Gideon who are sons of the country’s second president, the late Daniel Moi, are known to be the custodians of the family’s political interests.

During the burial of President Moi, Raymond ceremoniously handed over his father’s baton to Gideon, in a move analysts believe was the family and community’s blessings to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when his term of office expires in 2022.