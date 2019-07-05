Rare moment Babu Owino defended Uhuru – VIDEO

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino on Thursday viciously defended President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the rare moment, Mr Owino who is serving his first term in Parliament, told off a clique of leaders who have been against the President.

“Some people are blackmailing the President, in the name of painting his good name yet they have not performed anything,” said Mr Owino.

Mr Owino who was speaking at a Press-conference organized by 20 MPs drawn from Jubilee and ODM where he took issues with Deputy President William Ruto accusing him of making rounds in the country busy campaigning for the 2022 general election.

“Kenyans let us ask one question between Raila Odinga and Ruto who is the lord of poverty?” He poses. Mr Owino finishes his address with the words- “Thank you and I owe no one an apology.”

In September 2017, Mr Owino was arrested over alleged abusive remarks on President Kenyatta.

It is alleged that Mr Owino while addressing a public rally in Kawangware, he referred to unnamed person as mtoto wa mbwa.