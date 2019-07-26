Rare four-legged chick sparks excitement in Siaya – PHOTOS

A rare four-legged chick has sparked excitement at Umala village in Ugunja, Siaya County.

Villagers are flocking the home of Mr Ezekiel Okoth to catch a glimpse of the two-day old chick with an extra pair of limbs.

It has two normal legs with an extra set that dangle behind.

HATCHED

According to Mr Okoth, the chick was hatched together with other chicks but it’s the only strange one in the clutch.

His brother, Daniel Ochieng’, said they could not understand the peculiarity because all the eggs were under the same condition during the incubation period.

POLYMELIA

“All the eggs were under the same condition during brooding and we can’t tell why one chick is different from the others,” said Mr Ochieng’.

Zoologists have in the past disclosed that such incidents normally referred to as – polymelia – are normal in nature and not miraculous.

Polymelia is a birth defect which causes a creature to have extra limbs which are often deformed.