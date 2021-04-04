Rapper DMX ‘stable’ after ‘drug overdose’





Rapper DMX is hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, his long-time attorney Murray Richman confirmed to PIX11 News.

The rapper suffered a heart attack Friday night at his home in White Plains and was taken via ambulance to a local hospital. He was put on a ventilator but has since started breathing on his own.

#DMX attorney Murray Richman spoke to ⁦@PIX11News⁩ producer ⁦@AvaPittmanTV⁩ Saturday evening, stating the artist was off life support after suffering heart attack but breathing on his own. Richman has represented Yonkers-raised rapper for years. pic.twitter.com/S45hdVhBwO — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) April 3, 2021

The attorney said he did not know what may have caused the heart attack amid suggestions the musician, 50, had an overdose of drugs.

“I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son. He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.” Richman was quoted by the Guardian.

In a statement to TMZ, a representative for DMX — who was born Earl Simmons, said his family appreciated “the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

The rapper has had five US No 1 albums, featuring hip-hop anthems such as Party Up (Up in Here), What’s My Name and X Gon’ Give It to Ya.

His first two albums were released months apart in 1998, each going multi-platinum and attracting critical acclaim for bringing a gothic darkness to an increasingly glitzy rap scene.

He has released seven albums in all, and earned three Grammy nominations.

Over the years, DMX has battled with substance abuse. The rapper canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in 2019.

In 2015, he was sentenced to six months in prison for failing to pay child support. Simmons has 15 children. The most recent, Exodus, was born in 2016.

In 2018, he served a year-long sentence for tax evasion.