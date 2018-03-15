A flooded road in the city centre. PHOTO | BERNADINE MUTANUA flooded road in the city centre. PHOTO | BERNADINE MUTANU
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Nairobians are questioning why rain water is not being harvested in dams to offer reprieve during the constant water rationings.

Those on Twitter shared videos of the floods and illustrations on how the run-off water could be harvested.

Some however stated the need for the run-off water to be purified urging Nairobians not to litter so as to have harvestable water.

The Meteorological Department on Monday issued a floods warning to Nairobi residents.

FLOODING

Some of the areas named as likely to experience flooding are South C Shopping Centre, Mathare, Huruma, Loresho, Muthangari and the Kileleshwa Ring Road interchange.

Chalbi Drive in Lavington, Globe Roundabout, Donholm, Mbagathi-Lang’ata Road roundabout, Nairobi West, Ruai, Utawala, Mukuru and Kibera were also listed.

Low lying areas of the county including Maziwa, Zimmerman, River Bank on the Baba Dogo-Outer Ring Road, Garden Estate, Thome, Roysambu and Kahawa West, Ojijo Road, Museum Hill overpass and Underpass, Nyayo Estate in Embakasi, Eastleigh and Pangani were further cited to be prone to flooding.

Nairobians are now questioning why there were no efforts to unclog drainages and harvest run off water.