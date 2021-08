Raila’s romantic birthday message to Mama Ida

Share this via PWA

Raila Odinga having a word with his wife Ida Odinga during a past church service in Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Raila Odinga has celebrated his wife Mama Ida Odinga on her birthday as she turns 71.

The opposition leader, who is in the running to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, posted a throwback photo of Mama Ida on her Twitter page.

Cha cha cha NyarOlwande; Happy birthday my dear. @IdaOdinga pic.twitter.com/GK847vxCmE — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 24, 2021

Mama Ida also received birthday wishes from several Kenyans on Twitter.

Happy birthday Mama Taifa pic.twitter.com/nF9a7EW3n6 — Dennis Nyambane (@ItsNyambane) August 24, 2021

A very Happy birthday Mama Ida — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 24, 2021