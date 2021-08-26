Raila visits Suluhu, Magufuli’s widow

Raila Odinga on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, paid a courtesy call on the family of the late Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

In pictures he shared on his social media pages, Odinga was seen smiling while shaking hands with a smiling Magufuli’s widow who is said to have been treated for shock after her husband’s sudden death.

Odinga, a renowned politician and current opposition leader who was accompanied by his last-born daughter Winnie, also visited the family of the late Tanzania President late Benjamin Mkapa.

Dar es Salaam: I passed by to visit the families of my good friends Presidents Benjamin Mkapa and John Magufuli. Great to see Mama Anna Mkapa and Mama Janeth Magufuli in high spirits. Mungu azilaze roho zao mahali pema peponi. pic.twitter.com/6hkMAqgnD3 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 25, 2021

Odinga, who is considered among the front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 general elections, also paid a courtesy call on Tanzania President Samia Suluhu.

Held talks this afternoon with the President of the United Republic of Tanzania H.E @SuluhuSamia that focused on ways of boosting infrastructure connectivity within the EAC. We also explored options of enhancing regional marine transport through Lake Victoria. pic.twitter.com/zl6fd9xnuy — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 25, 2021

The former Prime Minister passed through Tanzania on his way back from Zambia where he witnessed the swearing-in of Zambia president Hakainde Hichilema.

Raila and the late Magufuli were bosom friends dating back two decades when they served in the Ministries of Roads in their respective countries. In 2012, before he was elected president, Magufuli attended the ODM national convention at Kasarani that endorsed Raila’s presidential bid for the 2013 General Election.

Magufuli also attended the burial of Raila’s first-born son Fidel Odinga in Bondo in 2015.

During the burial, he said he was representing then President Jakaya Kikwete.