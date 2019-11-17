Raila visits recuperating Joho, wishes him quick recovery

ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Saturday visited Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho at his Vipingo residence.

Odinga wished the governor quick recovery following his hospitalization for a week after he was diagnosed with malaria.

Visited Governor @HassanAliJoho at his Vipingo residence to wish him quick recovery following his recent hospitalization after a bout of Malaria. It was good seeing him in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/AdfVCuLW3h — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) November 16, 2019

Reports of the governor’s admission surfaced after former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo visited him.

Joho later took to social media and expressed his gratitude to Obasanjo.

The former head of state was in the country to attend a conference for African leaders.

“It was heartwarming to receive former Nigerian President H.E Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo who visited me in hospital this morning. Gen. Obasanjo is here to attend the Future Cities of Africa Conference which kicks off this afternoon at @VipingoRidge,” Joho wrote.

The governor was last seen in public in Malindi on October 26, when he accompanied Odinga to the burial of Michael Ngumbao who was shot and killed on October 15, two days to the Ganda Ward by-election.

Mr Ngumbao was the uncle of newly-elected Ganda Ward Representative Reuben Katana.