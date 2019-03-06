Raila unloads on Ruto over Sh21b vs Sh7b dam scandal – VIDEO





Opposition leader Raila Odinga has criticised leaders politicising investigations into the construction of Sh21 billion dams amid claims by a section of Jubilee leaders that the war against corruption had been turned into a political tool.

The former Prime Minister, in his address to delegates attending the sixth devolution conference in Kirinyaga county, asked politicians to stop debating the matter in public forums and allow the investigative agencies do their job.

“If there are investigations into the construction of the dam and the figures are there, do not come and tell us that it is not Sh21 billion but only Sh7 billion,” he said.

Last week, Deputy President William Ruto denied reports that Sh21 billion has been lost in Arror and Kimwarer dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

He said only Sh7 billion was in question and that the government would recover it all.

POSITION IN GOVERNMENT

Mr Odinga added that the debate on tribal balance cannot be included in the fight against corruption insisting that those suspected of stealing public funds must be investigated regardless of their position in government.

Citing countries where powerful leaders including head of states have been arrested and tried, he noted that no one was above the law.