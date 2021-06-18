Raila shares concerns over missing children





Opposition leader Raila Odinga has shared concerns over the increase in cases of missing children.

Via a Facebook post, the former Prime Minister noted with concern that a number of children reported missing have been found either abused, defiled, or murdered.

His remarks came a day after Kenya joined the rest of the world to mark International Day of African Child.

“We marked the day of the African child against the backdrop of increasing heartbreaking reports of missing, murdered, harmed, and abused children in our country,” he said.

The veteran politician called upon people to take care of children and to safeguard them from any imminent danger so as to bring an end to such horrific cases which have plagued the country.

“However hard life may be, we cannot turn our backs on our children. We need vigilance. We need to report suspicious activities early and immediately. Let’s end this sad trend,”

He further urged Kenyans to take into consideration the safety and health of children before insisting on taking them back to their parents or guardians without caring whether they were being abused.

“Let us look towards children’s health and safety concerns and away from a policy of reuniting children with their birth parents without regard to prior abusiveness,” he cautioned.

This comes in the wake of rampant reports about children missing from their homes, on the way to school, or when returning home, only to be found kidnapped for several days, and in the worst-case scenarios, murdered mercilessly and their bodies dumped.

Barely two days ago, residents of Moi’s Bridge, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, went on a rampage after 13-year-old Linda Jerono’s lifeless mutilated body was found dumped in a maize plantation near National Cereals and Produce Board’s (NCPB) staff quarters.

In a horrendous incident that sent chills countrywide On May 31, the body of an eight-year-girl was discovered in a sack thrown into a thicket in Kitengela, Kajiado County.