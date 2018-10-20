Deputy President WIlliam Ruto (left) exchanges greetings with opposition leaders (from left to right) Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kakamega. PHOTO | DPPS

A friendly banter between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto over Kenya’s political ‘Canaan’ tickled guests who attended the Mashujaa Day celebrations on Saturday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

The one-time political allies-turned-bitter rivals left guests in attendance, including President Uhuru President, in stitches with their light-hearted analogy of their respective understanding of the Biblical promised land.

Raila was the first to venture into his pet subject from a lifetime struggle quest to deliver Kenyans to ‘Canaan’.

He sought to explain why he unexpectedly joined hands with President Kenyatta somewhere along the journey.

SUNDAY SCHOOL

“Tulikuwa tunapeleka watu ‘Canaan’, tulipofika mto Jordan, tukakutana na mamba… ndio tuongee na wewe, tukasema tujenge daraja kuvuka mto Jordan kuingia Caanan. Na tunaingia, pamoja, wanaNasa na WanaJubilee,” he said amid hysterical laughter from the president.

But when the DP took to the podium he threw a hilarious twist to Mr Odinga’s narration, in effort to put the records straight from a Biblical context.

Vile tulifundishwa huko kwa Sunday School, kuhusu safari ya Canaan, hutukuambiwa kulikuwa na mamba, lakini sasa tumejua kumbe kulikuwa na mamba,” Ruto said sending everybody into a rapturous laughter.

“Lakini unajua, Mheshimiwa Prime Minister angekua mwalimu mzuri sana wa Sunday school, kwa sababu ndio angetufundisha kipengele hiyo,” the DP continued.