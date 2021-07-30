Raila receives Covid-19 jab





Raila Odinga on Friday, July 30, 2021, received his first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination.

Via a statement, the opposition leader also called on all eligible Kenyans to get vaccinated while urging the government to make arrangements for mass vaccinations as soon as the expected vaccines arrive in the country, in August.

“This afternoon I got the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine jab. Having been a victim of this deadly virus I urge all those who are currently eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated. I appeal to the government to make concrete arrangements for mass vaccination once the vaccines land and, I also strongly encourage Kenyans to feel free to take the jab. We will overcome the virus!” he said.

Odinga took the vaccine days after his close aide Phillip Etale returned a positive test for for the virus for the second time in under six months.

“I’m battling the second attack of Covid-19,” he shared on social media.

“Since Monday last week, my body was acting funny with a deep cough and blocked noses and headache. The doctor then advised me to go for the Covid-19 test, which I did, and the result posted positive,” he wrote.

In March, Mr Odinga was discharged from a Nairobi hospital after receiving treatment for for Covid-19.

In an effort to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta's targets that aim to ensure that at least 10 million Kenyans are vaccinated by Christmas this year and 26 million people by end of next year.