Raila puts in a good word for ‘jobless’ Peter Kenneth

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth for a government job.

Odinga made the plea on Thursday while addressing mourners during the burial of Kenneth’s mother, Rahab Muhuni, in Gatanga.

“Rais huyu mtu (Kenneth) anatakikana apewe kazi ya kufanya,” Odinga said amid cheers from the mourners as the president broke into a hearty laughter while throwing glances at Kenneth, who was seated beside him.

BURIAL

The ODM party leader praised Kenneth for his hard work.

“Yeye amefanya kazi mingi katika serikali, nimefanya na yeye kazi wakati nilikuwa Waziri Mkuu kwa hivyo najua kazi alikuwa anafanya,” Odinga said.

The opposition leader was among the dignitaries who attended the burial ceremony.

STROKE

Others VIP guests included Deputy President William Ruto and Governors Mwangi wa Iria, Ann Waiguru, Lee Kinyanjui and Ferdinand Waititu.

The later Rahab Muhuni died on July 18 at the Aga Khan Hospital. The deceased had been in hospital since November 2018.

Kenneth’s mother suffered a stroke in July 2003 at her home in Gatanga. For the last 10 years the stroke had confined her to a wheelchair.