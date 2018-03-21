FROM LEFT: Incumbent Joe Berrios, Fritz Kaegi and Andrea Raila. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former civil servant Andrea Raila finished third in the Cook County Assessor’s election in Chicago on Tuesday, amid a row on her inclusion on the ballot paper.

Fritz Kaegi defeated incumbent Joe Berrios.

With more than two-thirds of precincts reporting, Kaegi held a 45-34 advantage against Berrios, with Andrea Raila trailing at 20.5 per cent.

The Assessor’s office establishes a process for fair and accurate property assessments within Cook County.

Ms Raila shares a name with Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga. The two however share no relation.

She had been knocked from the ballot due to alleged petition violations, and thousands of early voters were told any votes for her would not count.

But her name was reinstated, thanks to a judicial panel’s last-minute finding there was no consistent pattern of petition fraud.

She is calling for a federal investigation into the hotly contested assessor’s race before the polls even close.

“The entire election day, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., has been tainted with bad information,” Raila said.



