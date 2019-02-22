Here is Raila’s rib-tickler on Kisii men’s ‘bedroom prowess’ – VIDEO





ODM leader Raila Odinga has playfully credited Kisii men for their role in the country’s population growth.

Speaking during a recent launch of health projects in the region, Odinga jokingly lauded Kisii men’s virility, noting that “their hard work at night” is evident for all to see.

He made reference to the rich land in the region stating that the land was as fertile as its occupants.

“As we were coming on a chopper, we saw that as you come to Kisii land, you already know you are in Kisii especially when you travel towards Transmara. This is because Kisii is mostly (made of) fertile lands. When the land is fertile, the people are also fertile and they work very hard at night, evidence is there for everybody to see,” he said amid laughter.

Odinga had accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to Kisii to launch new facilities at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The two were also in the company of deputy president Dr William Ruto and chief justice David Maraga.