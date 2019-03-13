Raila Junior: We struggled to have a child for years





Raila Junior, the fourth born of Opposition leader Raila Odinga, has revealed the trying moments of his marriage life when he tried for years to have a child without success.

Raila Junior has been married for close to a decade now to Yvonne Wambui Kibukosya.

In a candid radio interview with Massawe Japanni, he narrated how the early years of their marriage were frustrating as they made attempts to have a child and nothing was forthcoming.

After five years of trying, lady luck struck and they got a first born son.

“I hope she (Yvonne) will allow me to disclose this. We had been married for a long time and we weren’t able to get a child in the very first years. We struggled for a very long time for about four, five years and eventually God blessed us with our firstborn a son,” the 39 year-old Raila Junior revealed.

The frustrations were mostly due to pressure from their relatives and friends.

“Yvonne and I were so okay not being able to conceive for those years, but the frustrations became unbearable because of the pressure from outside. I also tried so hard not to subject Yvonne to more pressure because of the situation,” he added.

LEGALISE BHANG

Raila Junior also stated that he is still steadfast in his campaign to have bhang legalized in Kenya.

“I still stand by that. The legalization am championing is for its medical use like fighting cancer. For instance for someone like my honorable MP Ken Okoth suffering from cancer, it would help ease his pain.”

He also opened about surviving a tumor growth in his childhood years that affected his face and mouth. The tumor was successfully removed

“Nothing happened to me although I suffer from a medical condition. It’s a non-cancerous tumor that was in my brain and this affected my nerve system since I was young way back in 1985. It has always been with me in my lifetime.”

He is thankfull that his sister Rosemary Odinga, who partially lost her eyesight after undergoing an operation to remove a brain tumor, is on the mend.

“We thank God every day there is an improvement in her because she was far worse before than she is now. She isn’t yet 100% okay but one day at a time”