Nasa leader Raila Odinga with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria his Capitol Hill on March 26, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nasa leader Raila Odinga hosted leaders across the political divide on Monday in a bid push the reconciliation agenda started after his unity handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga hosted Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at his Capitol Hill office in the morning, in what his aides later described as part of a national reconciliation initiative.

Mr Odinga also hosted leaders from western province amid the acrimonious relations within Nasa constituent parties that has seen co-principals Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi threaten to break away from the opposition coalition.

Western leaders who met Mr Odinga include Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.