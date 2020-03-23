Raila denies meeting coast leaders who have been forced into quarantine

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has denied meeting some of the coast leaders who are now in quarantine after interacting with Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement sent to newsrooms by his spokesperson Dennis Onyango, Raila said he only met Mombasa deputy governor William Kingi and not ‘any other leader from the coastal counties or their deputies.’

The former Prime Minister went on a low key trip to Mombasa last week for a few days of rest where he reportedly stayed at his house at the coast, according to Onyango.

“Mr Odinga has been operating mostly from home while transacting official business online. In addition, he has since suspended operations at his Capital Hill offices to minimise human traffic to the office. Upon suspending physical operations of his Capitol Hill offices, and in order to minimise crowding, Mr Odinga made a low-key visit to Mombasa mid last week for a few days of rest, where he stayed in his house,” said his aide.

He added: “During the Mombasa visit, Mr Odinga did not meet with any of the leaders of the Coastal counties or their deputies, except the Deputy Governor of Mombasa County Dr William Kingi. He DID NOT MEET Deputy Governor of Kilifi County.”

According parallel report intimated that Raila met a host of businessmen and politicians during his Mombasa trip, including businessman and former Mombasa governor aspirant Suleiman Shahbal.

Pictures shared by Shahbal on his twitter handle captured the two in a handshake while standing side by side at Kilua in Mombasa in a post dated March 18.

It was a pleasure to host PM @RailaOdinga for dinner at Kilua, Mombasa County. We discussed matters of National issues, BBI, the referendum and the way forward for Mombasa. Interesting evening. pic.twitter.com/otf01r2flg — Suleiman Shahbal (@SuleimanShahbal) March 18, 2020

Kilifi governor Amason Kingi, who is alleged to have been in the same meeting has self isolated after his deputy Saburi tested positive for the virus and was forced into quarantine by the state.

Saburi had refused to self-isolate after returning into the country from Germany, which is afflicted by the Covid-19 on March 7 and now faces prosecution after he concludes his forced isolation.