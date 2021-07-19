Raila asks Police to apprehend rapists and murderers





Opposition leader Raila Odinga has condemned the killings and rape of women and children in Kenya.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader also called on law enforcers to ensure perpetrators of such acts face the law.

He further noted that women and children have suffered at the hands of those supposed to protect them.

“Too many children, girls, and women have in recent times suffered gruesome deaths at the hands of people who should be their protectors. Children are being plucked from their playgrounds, picked on the way to or from school and places of worship, and from the balconies and doorsteps of their parents’ houses and slaughtered by adults. Girls and women are being killed in cold blood by supposed lovers, husbands, and even parents,” he said.

Adding, “I want to call upon the National Police Service to assure Kenyans that it is up to the task of protecting particularly children, girls, and women. Police must assure Kenyans that an individual will not pluck and kill two, four, or five children or girls before the ring is detected and crushed. The Judiciary must also assure Kenyans that justice will come swiftly and fairly where lives have been senselessly lost. Justice is taking too long to come if it ever does for the victims,”

According to Raila delayed justice prolongs the pain of the victim’s family and makes the perpetrators bolder.

“The delays only prolong the pain and make beasts bolder. Now more than ever, this country needs assurance from these two public institutions that are critical to ending the madness. This country must rediscover its path and its soul and that rediscovery must be led by the Police Service, the Judiciary, and the people of Kenya at large,” he added.

Raila’s statement comes just days after detectives arrested two serial killers who are suspected of killings minors.

Masten Wanjala Milimu confessed to the murders of 13 minors in the Nairobi Metropolitan area and western Kenya, while Evans Juma Wanjala was arrested for allegedly defiling and killing 5 girls in Uasin Gishu.

“Kenyans must speak out loudly against the slaughter of children and gender-based violence. These murders cannot be treated as personal or family matters. These are Kenyan matters and must be treated as such,” he said.