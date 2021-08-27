Raila adds calls towards Ruto’s resignation

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is the latest in a list of high-ranking politicians who’ve publicly asked Deputy President William Ruto to quit the government.

He spoke on Friday, August 27, 2021, in an interview with a vernacular radio station, where he also accused the DP of doublespeak.

Odinga, who is back in the country after official visits to Zambia and Tanzania, argued that the second in command has been associating himself with some of the successful projects in government while also criticizing the same government in the same breath.

“When things are not going your way, you should be principled and resign. Otherwise, future generations will judge you harshly,” said Odinga.

“This is not the first time we are facing such a situation. My father Jaramogi was not fired. He realized he was not assigned duties so he wrote his resignation to the president.”

Jaramogi was the first vice-president of Kenya. He resigned in 1966 after a fallout with then-President Jomo Kenyatta, father of current President Uhuru Kenyatta, barely three years after the country’s independence.

Odinga’s comments come three days after President Kenyatta, in an interview with the media, also asked his Deputy to quit.

“I have an agenda that I was elected on. The honourable thing to do if you are not happy with it is to step aside and allow those who want to move on to do so, then take the agenda to the people,” said the President.

The President’s comments have been interpreted to suggest a complete political fallout with his Deputy, less than a year to the next general elections.

Ruto and Odinga are considered front runners to succeed President Kenyatta.