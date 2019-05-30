Radio presenter in morning road accident

Share this via PWA





Radio Jambo presenter Massawe Japanni was on Wednesday morning involved in a road accident but escaped uninjured.

This made her miss her morning show “Bustani la Massawe.”

A report made by Radio Jambo where she works stated that the accident that took place at Nyayo left her car badly damaged.

“Niko salama lakini bado nimseshtuka. (I am okay but still shocked),” she said.

REAR WINDOW

Images from the accident showed how the car was badly damaged with the rear window completely broken.

The Radio Jambo report states that the car was hit from the rear by a matatu from the Orokise Sacco.

The station apologised to her fans after she missed the show.

She reported the matter at the Industrial Area Policr Station.